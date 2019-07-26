Château Pierrefonds is awarded by the Chamber of Commerce

Le Château Pierrefonds Seniors' Residence was honored on May 30th at a gala dinner hosted by the West Island Chamber of Commerce.

In fact, the administration of the residence received the Consumer Services Award and the award for Francization. "This is a very nice recognition from people in the business community, but also from our industry " says Nathalie Chaine, recreationologist and director of communications at Château Pierrefonds.

It is because of its dynamism, originality, growth, marketing activities and knowledge of the customer service industry that the residence was named recipient of the Consumer Services Award. to consumers.

The award for francization was also given to the organisation for his use of French as a force to develop his business by allowing his employees, among other things, to take French lessons.

The Château Pierrefonds

Le Château Pierrefonds Seniors Residence is a prestigious semi-independent seniors residence with an unparalleled cachet in the West Island of Montreal. With its family atmosphere, its multitude of activities and its two secure units, Château Pierrefonds offers its residents with a loss of autonomy or with Alzheimer's disease, an exceptional quality of life and peace of mind for their family.

